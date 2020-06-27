Harrington, John Timothy "Tim" MD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - John Timothy "Tim" Harrington, MD was born on July 6, 1940 to John T. and Marcia McKenna Harrington in Madison, Wis. and died at Agrace Hospice on June 23, 2020. Tim was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on May 21, 2020 and opted to spend his remaining time at Agrace, in the company and comfort of dear friends and family. He grew up in Madison within his parents' extended families, and was educated and mentored at West High (1958), the University of Wisconsin (1962), and the UW School of Medicine (1965).

Tim left Madison for post-graduate training in internal medicine, immunology, and rheumatology at the Massachusetts General Hospital, the National Institutes of Health, and the University of Texas Southern Medical School in Dallas before joining the faculty at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.