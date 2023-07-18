Harriette H. Moll

March 5, 1930 - July 13, 2023

COLUMBUS - Harriette H. Moll, age 93, of Columbus, WI, passed away on July 13, 2023, at Home Again Memory Care in Columbus.

A Funeral Service for Harriette will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tim Schwartz officiating. A visitation for Harriette will be held at church on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Harriette was born the daughter of Richard and Grace (Hanson) Herwig on March 5, 1930, in Baraboo, WI. She was a graduate of DeForest High School. Harriette was united in marriage to Vernon Moll on April 15, 1950, in Arlington, WI. Together they were blessed with four children. Vernon passed away in 1993, and on January 6, 2001, Harriette was united in marriage to Roger Henning in Mayville.

Together with her husband, Vernon, they Owned and operated Moll's Appliance Sales and Service in Columbus for many years. She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus and was part of the Ladies Aid Group. She loved cooking and baking, especially Christmas cookies, for her family and friends. Gardening, embroidering, fishing and travelling were favorite pastimes. She especially looked forward to family reunions.

Harriette is survived by her children: Judith (Karl) Howard, Nancy (Ken) Ripp, Scott (Diane) Moll, Jennifer Moll (Tim Bolan), and stepdaughter, Gail (Bob) Milne; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Joyce Hillestad, and Marion Moll. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Harriette is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon; her second husband, Roger in 2020; seven brothers; and five sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harriette's name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, Zion Lutheran Church-Ladies Aid Group, or the Alzheimer's Association.

