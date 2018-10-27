MADISON / MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Sister Ruth V. Harper, age 89, formerly of Minneapolis and Madison, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2018.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Margaret Harper; and siblings, Josephine, Helen, Elizabeth, Kathryn and James. She is survived by nieces, nephews, many friends and Sisters in the Deaconess Community. She spent her entire adult life working in the Lutheran Church ministering to others.
Memorial service 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, with visitation one hour prior at MOUNT OLIVET LUTHERAN CHURCH, 50th and Knox Aves., Minneapolis, with private interment.