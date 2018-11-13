MADISON / PORTAGE—On Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, Lori S. (Wind) Harper left this earthly life surrounded by love. Her beloved family whom lifted her skyward include, her life partner, Dick Suehring of Portage; son, Kevin (Renee) Harper and grandchildren, Noah and Ella of San Marcos, Calif.; son, Matt “Harvey” (Caroline) Harper of Sun Prairie; sister, Randi (Jeff) Milsap of Cambridge and nephew, Griffin of Baltimore, MD; and sister, Kari (Dave) Stroede of Augusta and nephew, Ian (Emma) of Mill Creek, Wash.
On Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, Lori was walked home by her mom, June Rose Wind and her dad, Randall Beryl Wind. She will be mourned by many because she lived life well. Lori befriended the creatures of the woods, just as she was a caring friend to all who were blessed to know her. She was life and laughter; goodness and kindness and she was joy. Oh, wild one, you are now free to dance in the sunlight.
A Celebration of Lori Su (Wind) Harper’s life will take place on her 63rd birthday, March 3, 2019, in Portage. Details will be posted later. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
May her loving memory be for a blessing. Love you to the moon and back.
