SURPRISE, Ariz. - John C. Harper Sr., a longtime resident of Maple Bluff, Wis., died on Jan. 9, 2019, at the age of 94, in Surprise, Ariz. The youngest son of Dr. Carl S. and Doris Harper, John grew up on the shores of Lake Mendota. John was a life-long model maker, sailor, skier, ski jumper, skater, tennis player, archer, dog lover and pilot.
He joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. Before going overseas, he guarded the deserted University of Illinois Stagg Stadium. Unbeknownst to both John and Harry Truman, John was guarding the site of the first man-made nuclear chain reaction, which ultimately created the atom bomb. In the Pacific, his ship participated in the invasions of Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima. After the war, his ship supported U.S. occupation troops in Yokohama, Okinawa, and Tokyo, Japan.
After the war he met his wife of 62 years, Nancy Gregson, at a sailboat regatta in Lake Geneva, Wis. John and Nancy had three children, John Jr. (Kris), Polly (Bob) and Carl (Sandy). John continued his interest in aviation as a pilot and for both Cessna and Beech aircraft companies in Wichita, Kan. Returning to Wisconsin, he worked in Human Resources for the State. After retirement, he continued many of his childhood pursuits - skating, sledding, flying, and of course, sailing. He was a life-long member of the Mendota Yacht Club and Bilge Pullers.
While he was last living in Surprise, Ariz., John never really left Maple Bluff nor Madison. Pictures and memories of his life and friends in Madison and Maple Bluff surrounded him. His model boats, sailing trophies, and Mendota Yacht Club and ILYA pennants were proudly displayed in his apartment.
John will be interred in the Harper family plot at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison later this year. Depending on the season, you might catch a glimpse of his spirit sailing, rowing, skating, sledding, bicycling or walking Bayly, his yellow lab, around the Village of Maple Bluff.