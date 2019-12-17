Harper, Carrie L.

PLYMOUTH - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our devoted daughter, sister and aunt, steadfast friend, admired school counselor, avid collector, gifted writer and voracious reader, Carrie L. Harper on December 12, 2019.
Born in Milwaukee, Wis. on November 18, 1952, to Ludie and Beverly Harper, Carrie passed away peacefully in the loving care of family, dear friends and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis., after a three year, hard fought battle with stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer. Carrie was truly a remarkable woman of uncommon courage and strength in the face of relentless challenges during her cancer journey. She exhibited a true fighting spirit until the end.
Carrie graduated from Robert M. La Follette High School, Madison, Wis., in 1971 and went on to pursue a BA in Psychology, from UW Eau Claire, and a Master's in Guidance and Counseling, from UW River Falls. Carrie began her career in counseling at the Minnesota School for Juveniles in Red Wing, Minn. Following graduate school, Carrie relocated to Pulaski, Wis., where she briefly worked for the Pulaski School District before embarking on what would become her lifelong career, as the first Elementary Guidance Counselor for the Elkhart Lake Glenbeulah School District, retiring in 2011 after 33 years. Carrie impacted the lives of many students, children and families throughout her career.
Carrie is survived by her mother, Beverly Harper of Madison; sister, Kathy (Michael) McCormick of DeForest, Wis.; and nephews, Andy (Jen) McCormick; great-nephews, Logan and Lucas of Waunakee, Wis., Chris (Jenny Smecko) McCormick of McFarland, Wis.; brother, James (Kay) Harper of Boise, Idaho; and nephew, Cole (Marcie) Harper; and great-nephews, Marcus, Hendrix and Corbin of Boise, Idaho, Grae (Janne) Harper of Boise, Idaho; sister, Judi (Ken) Malecha of Northfield, Minn.; and niece, Abby Malecha of Burnsville, Minn.; special and dear friends, Kevin and Barb Swanson of Green Bay, Wis., Ann and Len Juneau of Plymouth, Wis., and Laura and Mark Nevins of Plymouth, Wis. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also mourn her passing.
Carrie was preceded in death by her father, Ludie; grandparents, Mamie and Elmer Swanson; and nephew, Jake Malecha.
At Carrie’s request, there will be no funeral or visitation. A Celebration of Life in Carrie’s honor will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Amore Banquet Hall, 18 W. Mill St. Plymouth, Wis., from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please bring your fond memories and stories to share, reminisce and celebrate.
Carrie has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name to METAvivor Breast Cancer Research and Support, 1783 Forest Dr. #184, Annapolis, Md., 21401 or to her sister, Kathy to be used toward a 2020 fundraiser in her name for METAvivor.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Carrie’s family wishes to send heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kumar, Nurse Navigator Debbie Gray and the entire care team at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Sheboygan, Wis. for their excellent care and kind service to Carrie.
Service information
1:00PM-3:30PM
18 W. Mill Street
Plymouth, WI 53073