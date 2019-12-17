Harper, Carrie L.

Born in Milwaukee, Wis. on November 18, 1952, to Ludie and Beverly Harper, Carrie passed away peacefully in the loving care of family, dear friends and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis., after a three year, hard fought battle with stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer. Carrie was truly a remarkable woman of uncommon courage and strength in the face of relentless challenges during her cancer journey. She exhibited a true fighting spirit until the end.

Carrie graduated from Robert M. La Follette High School, Madison, Wis., in 1971 and went on to pursue a BA in Psychology, from UW Eau Claire, and a Master's in Guidance and Counseling, from UW River Falls. Carrie began her career in counseling at the Minnesota School for Juveniles in Red Wing, Minn. Following graduate school, Carrie relocated to Pulaski, Wis., where she briefly worked for the Pulaski School District before embarking on what would become her lifelong career, as the first Elementary Guidance Counselor for the Elkhart Lake Glenbeulah School District, retiring in 2011 after 33 years. Carrie impacted the lives of many students, children and families throughout her career.