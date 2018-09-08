MIDDLETON / MADISON—Barbara A. Harper, age 77, passed away from pancreatic cancer at her home in Middleton, on Sept. 6, 2018. Barbara was born on July 11, 1941, in Madison, the daughter of Ray and Peg (Van Keulen) Lease. She grew up on the east side, attending Wisconsin High School and graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1963. In 1964, Barbara married her best friend and childhood sweetheart, Richard A. Harper.
Barb was an avid card player and seeker of adventure, mischief, street tacos, and all things fun! Her motto was “never say no.” She and her husband divided their time between Madison and Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.
Barb is survived by daughters, Heidi (Jeff) Lineberry and Jodi (Chris) Harper-Nute; and five grandchildren, Abram, Benjamin, Joshua, Livie and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (pancreatic cancer, 2012); and sister, Judy Sawin (pancreatic cancer, 2017).
Thank you to her wide circle of friends and family, who made hers a life well-lived. A Celebration of Life will be held at BISHOPS BAY COUNTRY CLUB, 3500 Bishops Bay Drive, Middleton, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. An additional celebration in Nuevo will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers and casseroles, donations may be made to Fishing Has No Boundaries, Madison chapter, at www.fhnbinc.org. If you have a loved one or know of somebody who has pancreatic cancer and grew up in the Madison area, please contact us at heidilineberry@gmail.com. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
