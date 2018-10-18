SAUK PRAIRIE—Jeanne Haroldson, age 74, passed away peacefully at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital, on Oct. 15, 2018, after a brief battle with pneumonia. Jeanne was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Columbus, Wis., to Waldo and Elaine Leyson. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1962. She met her husband Dale at Club 18, in 1968 and they were married in 1969.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Haroldson; two children, Derek (Sarah) and Dana Haroldson; sisters, Mary Rothschild and Barb Salveson; and a brother, David Leyson (Nancy); two grandchildren, (Leah and Ben); and many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Elaine Leyson; her sister, Patty Leyson; and her brother, Richard Leyson, all of Columbus.
Jeanne’s biggest joy in her life was entertaining people and making other people happy. She always put the needs of others before herself and would do anything for anyone. Jeanne was an active member at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac. Jeanne was a loving mother, wife, and friend to many. She loved animals, especially her cat Snickers and her daughter’s cat Sophie.
The family sincerely thanks the wonderful doctors and nurses at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m., at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Prairie du Sac, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The service at 10 a.m. will be officiated by Pastor Fred Rilling, with lunch following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family at Dale Haroldson, 938 Water Street, Apt. 301, Sauk City, WI 53583. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.