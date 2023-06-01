Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Harold Van Horn

Nov. 22, 1977 - May 21, 2023

CLYDE - Harold, "Hal", "Junior", Van Horn, age 45, of Clyde, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Agrace Hospice House in Fitchburg surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells, WI with Rev. Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the burial at a later date.

Harold was born November 22, 1977 in Madison, WI the son of Harold and Joan (Schricker) Van Horn, Sr.

He spent a lot of time on his grandparent's farm growing up. He loved to drive the tractors. One of his first dreams was owning a farm.

Harold was a family man who was always there for us at any time. Harold was big on collecting hot wheels and was proud of the RC cars he built with the kids. He was active in local dart leagues and made an impression on many.

Harold grew with Teel Plastics, LLC for 20 years where he worked his way up to Supervisor. He was a mentor and friend to many.

Harold is survived by his wife, Rachel; sons: Dakota Dickinson, Edward Dickinson, Gage Innes; step-son Alexander Wigman; mother, Joan Van Horn; sister, Melissa Van Horn; mother-in-law, Karen Richardt; sisters-in-law: Keri and Ali Richardt; best friend/brother, John (Susan) Polkinghorn; aunt, Dinah (Roy) Smarr; aunt Alvina (Jack) Carson; aunt Beverly McCollough.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Van Horn, Sr., brother-in-law, Joshua Richardt, father-in-law, James Richardt, grandparents, aunt, Carol Christison, aunt, Shirley Merz, uncle, Donald Schricker, uncle, Ronald Schricker.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.