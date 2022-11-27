May 18, 1924—Oct. 27, 2022

MADISON—Harold Pedersen, age 98, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Madison VA Hospital. He was born on May 18, 1924, in Allens Grove, Wis., the son of Hans and Dora (Berner) Pedersen.

Harold graduated from Racine Park High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. When he returned to Racine, he met the love of his life, Audrey Cook. They married on Nov. 18, 1950. Harold and Audrey raised children in Racine and lived there until retirement, when they moved to Tomahawk, Wis. They enjoyed 25 years in Tomahawk before moving to Madison in 2016.

Harold is survived by his wife, Audrey; son, Thomas (Alice) Pedersen; daughters, Kaye Mathwich and Susan (Ronald) Arnold; grandchildren, Thomas Mathwich Jr., Peter Mathwich, Eric Mathwich, April (Tristan) Lipkie, Ross Pedersen and David (Katelyn) Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Camille and Edith Lipkie. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Thomas Mathwich; and sister, Louise Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with Pastor Sheryl Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the church immediately preceding the service, starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison, Grace Lutheran Church in Tomahawk or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

