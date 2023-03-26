June 21, 1943 – March 17, 2023

FITCHBURG — Harold Joseph “Hal” Lessner was born on June 21, 1943, in Evanston, Ill., to Harold and Dorothy (Fox) Lessner. Hal grew up in rural Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine in 1961. He attended UW-Milwaukee and graduated from UW-Madison in 1966. Hal continued his education and graduated from Marquette Law School in 1972 and began his legal career as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Wisconsin. He was employed in the legal department of Clark Oil in Milwaukee, Apex Oil in St. Louis, and the Verex Corp in Madison where he became Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer until its closing in 1992.

In 1992 with his long-time friend, Steve Brown: Bowden, Lessner, Brown was formed as a real estate and development company. Following that relationship, Hal formed Lessner Properties where he owned, managed and built rental property.

In 1973, Hal met Barbara Jenkins and the couple were married on May 26, 1974. The couple have three children, Jason, Justin, and Lauren.

Hal loved his life and family, his corvettes and pets above all else. Always a fan of his children’s activities, he and Barbara traveled the state with hockey and tennis teams and spent many long weekends in Colorado when the children were at the University of Colorado.

Hal’s last years were taken from him by complications of dementia and diabetes. He passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Sylvan Crossing in Fitchburg.

Hal is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Lessner; three children, Jason (Shannon), Justin (Andrea) and Lauren (Kevin Lindley); and six grandchildren, Sydney Lessner, Jenna Lessner, Rowan Lessner, Quinn Lindley, Dylan Lindley and Eva Lessner. He is further survived by his sister, Dorothy (Ron) Steimle; sisters-in-law, Dodie Lessner and Jodi Jenkins; and bother-in-law, Steve Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Harold Lessner; brother, Robert Lessner; and sister, Caroline Lessner.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023. Burial took place at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation was held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

Thank you to friends and family for their continued support and a special thank you to Sylvan Crossing, Agrace HospiceCare and UW Hospital for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Agrace HospiceCare or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

