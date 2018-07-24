MADISON—Forrest F. Harms, age 89, was welcomed into eternal life on July 23, 2018. Born in Loganville, Wis., on Oct. 22, 1928. A man who built his legacy with a strong faith in God, great relationships with family and friends, professional success and enjoying life along the way. Although Forrest was destined to continue supporting the family farm, his life took a different course with the loss of his left leg during a farming accident. His large physical stature, friendly demeaner and cane made him easy to remember. He made a wonderful choice when marrying his wife of 53 years, Kathleen Riley.
He channeled his skills into the insurance industry where he led a very successful Wisconsin based agency for many years. He also attained his Charter Life Underwriter designation. Forrest had a wide range of interests, which the family turned into very fun and memorable times, including boating, fishing, picnics, cards, fish fry’s while making time for Badgers, Packers and Brewers games. Upon retirement, he and Kathy split their time between Florida and Wisconsin, where more great memories were forged. He had an active and dutiful faith in God and served as a longtime member at West Middleton Lutheran Church. He truly enjoyed singing hymns during church services. He will be greatly missed, yet we mourn a man who lived a great life and is secure in the Lord’s grace.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter, Timothy (Diane) in Oregon, Daniel (Jackie) Harms in Tucson, Ariz., Lisa Farr-Harms in Madison. Forrest was an active and loveable grandfather to seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy and his son, Michael.
Funeral services will be held at WEST MIDDLETON LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3763 Pioneer Road, Verona, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Interim-Pastor Bonita Vize will be officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside services will follow at Lakeview Lutheran Cemetery on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Forrest, to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or Lutheran Social Services, 6314 Odana Road A, Madison, WI 53719.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Waunakee Manor and Agrace HospicCare for their wonderful care given to Forrest in his final days. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
