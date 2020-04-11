Harms, Dan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLUE RIVER - On Friday, April 3, 2020, God called Dan Harms to his Heavenly Home to join his family, loved ones and friends who been waiting for him. He was born in Muscoda, the seventh child of Frank and Hilda (Lemke) Harms. He attended school in Muscoda and graduated from Muscoda High School.

After working a few years, he attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and University of La Crosse. Dan graduated with a double major in speech and English. He began his teaching career at Royal High School for two years. He taught five years at Mineral Point High School and 23 years at Poynette High School. He retired in 1993 and moved to Jones Lake in Blue River Wisconsin. Dan was a member of the Blue River United Methodist Church where he was a member of various committees over the years. He also taught youth and adult Sunday school classes.

Dan is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and one brother.

Graveside services will be held at the Pulaski Cemetery. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at the Blue River United Methodist Church at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

