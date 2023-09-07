Harley (Tuffy) Southworth

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Harley (Tuffy) Southworth, age 71, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away at home peacefully in his sleep, after a yearlong illness, with his beloved wife by his side.

A Celebration of Tuffy's Life will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The family will share fond memories of Tuffy to conclude the celebration at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Tuffy was born September 17, 1951 in Sparta, WI to Harold and Doris (Blank) Southworth. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1969 and went on to serve his country in the United States Army National Guard. On September 25, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandi Arzt, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Lisbon, WI. They were blessed with two sons, Brian and Brent.

Tuffy was employed by the City of New Lisbon until 1976, when EA Peterson came to town and hired him to be an electrical lineman. After moving to Iowa for a short period of time, he settled in Wisconsin Rapids where he worked as a lineman for the Water Works and Lighting Commission for over 30 years.

Tuffy was a man with many passions. Among them was his love for the outdoors, as he spent countless hours fishing, hunting, and trapping. In his 71 years, he never missed a trapping season. He was blessed to spend 15 of his retirement years as a bait tester for Berkley.

A star athlete in high school, he went on to enjoy playing softball, basketball and bowling in his adult life. He passed his love of sports onto his sons and grandchildren. His deepest passion was, undoubtedly, baseball.

Tuffy left a lasting legacy in his community of Wisconsin Rapids, a place he called home for nearly 50 years, where he poured his heart into shaping young lives through the game of baseball. He was a force to be reckoned with on the field, dedicating 23 years as a head coach for youth baseball and an impressive 29 years as the head coach of the Wisconsin Rapids American Legion Post 9 team, the Wisconsin Rapids Rangers. His dedication and expertise led to over 700 career wins, attesting to his prowess as a coach and mentor. Tuffy, affectionately known as "Papa" to his beloved grandkids, shared not only his love for sports with them but also his deep well of wisdom and life lessons. His love for baseball was so profound that it was publicly recognized on August 30, 2022, when he had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewer baseball game at American Family Field.

Harley was a devoted and loving husband to Sandi, with whom he shared over half a century of love and companionship. They shared many cherished moments, from peaceful afternoons of boating and fishing to quiet evenings at their permanent campsite. Harley was also known for his love of the Green Bay Packers and his enjoyment of listening to Bob Uecker calling the Brewer games. Harley "Tuffy" Southworth was a man who lived life to the fullest, someone who always found joy in his passions and people. He leaves behind a legacy that will undoubtedly continue to inspire and impact many.

Tuffy is survived by his wife, Sandra Southworth; sons: Brian (Tammy) Southworth and their children: Ashlyn, Ryan, and Madelyn and Brent (Nicole) Southworth and their children: Colton and Brooke; sister, Karen Hansen; and brothers: Larry Southworth and Ken (Lavone) Southworth. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, James Arzt and sisters-in-law: Sheri Butler, Kris (Michael) Ferch, and Terri (Bill) Keating.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Doris Southworth; and brothers-in-law: Eugene Hansen and David Butler.

Harley's life was a testament to the power of passion and dedication. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Tuffy's family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Interim Hospice, especially Dustin, for the exceptional care he received.

