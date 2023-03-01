March 9, 1928—Feb. 24, 2023

VERONA—Harlan E. Dahlk passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 24, 2023, just weeks shy of his 95th birthday. He was born on March 9, 1928, on the Dahlk family farm in rural Verona. Harlan married Ardys Hanson on January 23, 1949, at Springdale Lutheran Church near Mount Horeb.

Harlan and Ardys spent their early years farming in Evansville and rural Verona until severe allergies prompted their move to town. In 1955, Harlan began his 35-year-career with Meier GMC Truck as a mechanic and then Service Manager. He enjoyed an active life which included woodworking, dancing, bowling, Euchre, traveling, and golfing with his buddy, Will Schmid. Harlan was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers on TV in his later years.

Our dad was a faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church in Verona. He was a humble and modest man who provided great love and support in his own special way to all his family and friends. His love extended to Bella, Harlan’s canine companion, who stayed with him every afternoon for more than five years.

Harlan is survived by his four children: Vicki (Chuck) Decker, Colorado; Tom Dahlk, Nebraska; Kim (Dave) Feller, Verona; and Kay (Kevin) Thomas, Tennessee. He is also survived by his brothers: Gene Dahlk and Howard (Chris) Dahlk; and sister-in-law, Sue Dahlk; and brother-in-law, John Scharer.

He was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Amy (Marcus) Peters, Mark (Jenny) Decker, Brian (Amelia) Decker, Lesley (Ben) Turner, Tommy Dahlk, Shauna McSherry, Brendan (Jenny Bingham) McSherry, Collin (Stephanie Ramsey) McSherry, Mitchell (Miranda) Feller, Matthew (Bailey Otterson) Feller, and Marissa (Haakon Schriefer) Feller; and eleven great-grandchildren: Jordan, Carson, and Makayla Peters; Safira Decker; Wyatt and Harlan Decker; Emerson and Mackenzie Turner; Baylen and Sophie Feller; and Shyann McSherry.

Harlan was preceded in death by Lydia and Harold Dahlk (parents); Ardys Dahlk (wife of 50 years); Clint Dahlk (brother); Jan Dahlk (daughter-in-law); Dorothy Schuepp (companion for ten years); Lowell and Dolores Hanson (brother-in-law and sister-in-law); Lois Scharer and Louanne Dahlk (sisters-in-law).

The family would also like to thank the many caregivers from BrightStar Care whose services allowed him to remain living in his home, as he desired, until the day of his passing. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, Verona, with Pastor Kurt Billings officiating. A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will be held at the church following burial at the Verona Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The St. James Lutheran Church Building Fund, 427 South Main St., Verona, WI, 53593.

“God called your name so softly, that only you could hear. And no one heard the footsteps, of angels drawing near. The golden gates stood open, God saw you needed rest. His garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best. “

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625