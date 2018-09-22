MADISON / SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Martha Harkin, a former resident of Madison, passed quietly in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Jan. 19, 2018. A graduate of Syracuse University, University of Illinois, and Gallaudet College, Martha moved to Madison in 1963, where she volunteered weekly at Mendota State Hospital, and later taught English at West Senior High. She went on to teach humanities for the UW Extension program, and ultimately became an Education and Staff Development Coordinator for the State until 1981. In 1984, she received her degree in counseling from Gallaudet College and moved to Austin Texas where she was a counselor at the Austin Child Guidance Center, and later a therapist at The Oaks. In 2008, she moved to Santa Barbara to be closer to two of her daughters.
She is survived by Duncan Harkin; and daughters, Carolyn Lieberman, Deborah Harkin and Ruth Harkin; her sister, Florence Hauser; and nieces and nephews, Daryl Moore, Karen Grimm, Tara Kabir and Omar Kabir.
Duncan memorialized her as "my loving wife of 20 years, friend for 70 and mother of my three daughters whose lives are a testament to her."