STOUGHTON - Denise Gjermo Haried, age 53, passed away at her home on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. She was born in Stoughton on Nov. 29, 1965, the daughter of Dale and Mary Gjermo. Denise graduated from Stoughton High School in 1984, and from MATC in 1987 with an Associate’s Degree in Veterinary Medicine. She worked as a Vet Tech for Evansville Veterinary Services for several years after graduation. On April 27, 1991, Denise married Richard “Dick” Haried, Jr. Together, they enjoyed tobacco farming and raising their two children. Denise was a lifelong member of West Koshkonong Lutheran Church and was the Administrative Assistant for over 20 years. She enjoyed baking, gardening, flowers, caring for her animals, volunteering at school for all kinds of activities, and spending time with her family and friends. Denise is survived by her husband of 28 years, Dick; daughter, Ingrid; son, Erik; brother, David Gjermo; extended relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, with Rev. Eric Bakken officiating. Burial will follow in West Koshkonong Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church. Memorials may be made to the church. Please share your memories of Denise at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
