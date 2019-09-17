WABASHA - William D. Hargesheimer, of Wabasha, Minn. passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Mayo Health System Red Wing Campus, Red Wing, Minn., at the age of 80.
Bill was born on March 4, 1939, in Winona, Minn. to William “Booby” and Beverly (White) Hargesheimer. He graduated from Winona Senior High School, Winona, Minn. in 1957 and began working on his bachelors at Winona State University. In 1959, he enlisted in the US Army and actively served in Germany until 1961. After returning to the states on active reserve, he continued his education and completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Winona State University.
On Nov. 28, 1964, he married Mary E. Werner in Winona, Minn. and raised their two children, Christine and Michael in Madison, Wis.
After completing his education, Bill began teaching for Madison Public Schools in 1967. He taught American History and Economics at Madison West High School and coached football, wrestling, and track until he retired in 1996. After retiring, Bill and Mary moved to Wabasha, Minn., wintered in Lake Havasu, Ariz. and traveled extensively across the world.
Students, fellow teachers, and players all respectfully and lovingly referred to Bill as “Hargy”. Hargy had a lifelong passion for fishing and boating and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. If you were fortunate enough to have him as a teacher, you heard countless fishing stories and details of his wife’s cooking.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Christine (Rick) Bolewski, Pasadena, Md.; son, Mike (Jen) Hargesheimer, McKinney, Texas; five grandchildren, William “Liam”, Mary Grace, Reese, Ryan, and Jace; three step-grandchildren, Richard, Kelly, and Ashley; a brother, Rev. Msgr. Thomas Hargesheimer, Winona; a sister, Ann Miller, Oregon, Wis; and a niece, Katie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha. Military rites will be provided at the funeral home by the Wabasha American Legion Post #50, the Burkhardt-Roemer VFW Post #4086 and the MNARNG Honor Guard. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona, Minn.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
“Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting ‘HOLY S***...WHAT A RIDE!’.” Hunter S. Thompson. Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, Minn. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.
