Hardy, Irene H.

MADISON - Irene H. Hardy, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Avenue, with Fr. Michael Radowicz officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.