LAKE MILLS - Carol Skillman Harcarik, 77, Lake Mills, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 with her husband by her side.
She was born on April 17, 1942 in Princeton, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Thomas and Beatrice (Smalley) Skillman.
In 1960, she graduated from Princeton High School and later attended Rutgers University as an English major.
Carol married Joe Harcarik on Aug. 6, 1977.
She enjoyed being a public interest writer for various newspapers in the Princeton and Lake Mills area. She created and distributed Lake Mills Online monthly for several years with over 750 subscribers. Carol wrote books including “Mommies Cry Too” while working with Mayo Clinic that focused on Post-Partum Depression and also “Restorative Justice is Changing the World” that she published through Hartington Press, a publishing company she founded.
In her spare time, she loved to garden, forming the Lake Mills Garden Club and was also a member of the Lake Mills Book Club.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Joe of Lake Mills; four children, Tim (Wendy) Hunt of North Carolina, Susan (Scott) Weingart of Belle Mead, NJ, Tom (Mary Vasquez) Harcarik of Madison, Daniel (Deanna) Harcarik of Racine; eight grandchildren, Brad Hunt, Jeffrey Hunt, Eric Hunt, Jessica Weingart, Ellie Harcarik, Olivia Harcarik-Vasquez, Quinn Harcarik, Harper Harcarik-Vasquez; her loyal furry companion, Maggie; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, Frederick Skillman; her granddaughter, Cindy Weingart; and her foster daughter, Lavonne Hendershot.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 602 College St, Lake Mills, Wis.
Friends may call to pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the CLAUSSEN FUNERAL HOME, 416 West Lake St., Lake Mills, Wis. and also after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church until the time of mass.
If desired, memorials may be made to www.curesma.org to support those affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy.