Haraldson, Paul Louis

Older brothers Glen and Curtis went into the military during WWII and Paul was needed to stay home and farm. He joined the Army and served from 1950-1952 during the Korean War and served in Germany. He was well respected, becoming a Staff Sergeant and the coach for the unit's football team. He lost hearing in one ear during artillery drills.

Home from the war, he attended Agriculture classes and continued to farm. He went on a double date and although he was meant to be with the other young lady, somehow he ended up with the new school teacher, a pretty redhead named Carole Quamme. Several months later in the Lutheran church in Brodhead, Feb. 19th 1955 during a winter storm, they became husband and wife. They were married for 65 years and Carole took loving care of him in their home during his last years of life.

Paul and Carole had 3 children, Eric, Paula and Joel who all had the adventure and advantage of growing up on a farm. Lots of fun was to be had on the farm including winter tobogganing and snowmobiling. Like most farmers Paul was a jack of all trades and a patient teacher, teaching woodworking and other skills to kids in 4-H. In retirement he was known to use his noon hour to help the kids on the elementary playground to get their ice skates on and teach them how to skate.