MADISON—Sharon A. (Bongiovani) Hanushewicz, age 76, passed away on August 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Sharon was born to Nicholas and Lorraine (Spangler) Bongiovani on November 12, 1942. She married John Hanushewicz at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on June 3, 1961. Sharon was a loving mother to her two children, Nick and Teresa. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being a grandmother, reading, gardening, traveling to Door County and caring for her beloved dog, Cookie. She was a passionate advocate for animals and had a kind heart toward others. Sharon will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, John Hanushewicz; children, Nick J. Hanushewicz and Teresa (Chris) Coplan; grandchildren, Cole and Ella Coplan; siblings, Jean Froland, Nick (Vicki) Bongiovani, Rose (Dave) Bongiovani, Tony (Nancy) Bongiovani; as well as other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sammy; brother-in-law, Peter Froland; and other dear family and friends. We would like to thank the amazing staff at St. Mary’s hospital and the special family and friends who have helped our Sharon throughout the years and during her time of illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. A luncheon will follow at the church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257