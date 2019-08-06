MADISON - Sharon A. (Bongiovani) Hanushewicz, age 76, passed away August 6, 2019. A Mass of Christion Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 12, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Former Gov. Lee Sherman Dreyfus was a populist Republican and political maverick whose trademark red vest and straight-talking style made him one of the most memorable public faces of Wisconsin's modern era.