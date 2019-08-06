MADISON - Sharon A. (Bongiovani) Hanushewicz, age 76, passed away August 6, 2019. A Mass of Christion Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 12, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

