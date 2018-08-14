MONONA / SUN PRAIRIE - Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Hanusa, age 86, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Hyland Crossing. She was born on Dec. 28, 1931, in Appleton, the daughter of Joseph and Lucille (Besaw) Schwalen.
Betty worked as a supervisor for Gibco Company, retiring in 1993. She volunteered at the Monona Senior Center for many years and was involved in the community in many ways, including working the polls each year. Betty had an artistic side and enjoyed quilting, which she gifted to many of her family members. She enjoyed her time traveling and going to Ho-Chunk to play the penny slots. To Betty, family was very important, and she organized a reunion with all of her sisters which became a yearly tradition.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Dianne M. (Ron) Heffron and Debra (Don) Price; sons, Joseph Witt; and Rodney (LuAnne) Witt; sisters, Mary Jane Duchnowski, Peggy (Tom) Grede, Evelyn (Don) Smrstick, Monica (Jack) Melberg and JoEllen (Jerry) Lemke; special friend, Pat Kruger; step-children, Steve (Luciana) Hanusa and Christine (Bill) Daleiden; grandchildren, Carissa (Mike) Anderson, Julie (Todd) Schmidt, Brandee Price, Kimberly (Aaron) Lindas, Jeremy (Leah) Witt, Trevor Heffron (Christi Marks), Seth Heffron, Erin (Cero) Hanusa, Megan (Phillip) Passamoni, Rachel (Daniel) Checolinski, Jason (Shanna) Hanusa, Andrew Daleiden and Alyssa Daleiden; 13 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Alvin Witt; second husband, Robert Hanusa; sisters, Patricia Baxter and Dorothy Barker; step-child, Terry Hanusa; and grandchild, Tyler Heffron.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.