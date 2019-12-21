Hanson, Scott W.

Hanson, Scott W.

{{featured_button_text}}

STOUGHTON - Scott W. Hanson, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Stoughton on Sept. 29, 1960. Scott was preceded in death by his father, James “Red” Hanson on Nov. 23, 2018, and his beloved dog “Ren." Survivors include his mother, Virginia “Ginny” Hanson; sister, Lynn (Bob) Hanson-McAllister; brothers, Garry (Mary Beth) Hanson, Steve (Beth) Hanson and David (Kris) Hanson; nephews, Tylor (Chelsea) Hanson, Corey (Isabelle) Hanson, Max McAllister, Rob Heibel, and Dan (Meredith) Heibel; and special cousin, Dale (Diane) Hanson. There will be no funeral as Scott requested. Memorials may be made in Scott’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice. We love you, and will miss you Scott. Mom, Garry, Lynn, Steve and David.

Please share your memories of Scott at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Hanson, Scott

Scott Hanson

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics