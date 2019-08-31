MADISON / WISCONSIN RAPIDS—Raymond Ole Hanson, age 96, passed away to eternal life on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home in Oakwood Village, Prairie Ridge. He was born on the farm March 17, 1923, in the Town of Saratoga, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Ole and Hattie (Braun) Hanson.
Raymond graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, participating in the liberation of Guam. He was seriously injured during battle and was rendered deaf. Relying on his strong faith, he prayed for ten days and did recover partial hearing. After treatment for his injuries, he completed his duty in the Finance Corps. Raymond earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.
Ray returned to the farm after service. He was very active in the Saratoga Moravian Church and was an inspiring Sunday school teacher. Raymond and Joan M. Peterson were married in 1951. They lived in a garage they built while their first home was being finished. In addition to farming, Ray learned carpentry from his father-in-law, Walter. He worked at Bethke Chevrolet, and eventually he held positions in construction and tooling at Consolidated Papers. Ray and Joan had three daughters. Ray later became the Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds for the Wisconsin Rapids School District, and was instrumental in the construction of the new high school there. He facilitated the establishment of Mount Morris Camp and Convention Center and served on the board for Marquardt Memorial Manor.
After retirement, Ray and Joan took to the road in their RV. Together, they visited all 50 states and many parts of Canada. They also enjoyed gospel and bluegrass music festivals. Ray was a loving husband and father, a farmer, mechanic, engineer, carpenter, welder, inventor, photographer, bookkeeper, school board member, mentor, and always, an advice giver. He constantly “read up on” any topic that came his way. His generosity and his expertise will be missed.
Raymond is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Joan; children, Beth Hanson (Kandis Severin), Mary Howard and Jean Hanson; grandchildren, Bryan Howard (Kristin) and Eric Howard; great-grandchildren, Mae and Gwen Howard; and sisters, Doretta (James) Hilander and Carol Treutel. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Steve Howard; and brother-in-law, Robert Treutel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at OAKWOOD VILLAGE PRAIRIE RIDGE, Tree of Life Chapel, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until time of service on Saturday. Memorials can be made in Raymond’s name to Habitat for Humanity, Agrace HospiceCare, or to Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge General Fund.
During the final months of Raymond’s life, he would awake from a nap to see angels in the room. The family wishes to thank the other angels who sustained him: Oakwood Village friends and staff, Agrace HospiceCare, Dr. Steven Barczi of the VA Hospital, and Waunakee Furniture ETC for repairing Ray’s power recliner. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
