PORTAGE / MILWAUKEE - Randy L. Hanson of Milwaukee, died Jan. 29, 2019, at home at the age of 66 years old. Randy was born July 3, 1952, in Portage. He grew up there and graduated from high school in 1970. He grew up on a farm in Winnebago Township north of Portage. After high school he worked at Penda Industries until he relocated to Madison and later became employed at Oscar Mayer.
Randy suffered disabilities later on due to an organic brain disease. Randy eventually moved to Milwaukee, where he was diagnosed and received treatment for his illness. The family expresses their appreciation to Randy's personal care workers, Gloria, Stefi, Diane and Dorita for their love and support over the years.
Randy was an avid hunter and fisherman with or without ice. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and he loved rock and roll. Randy was also a man of honesty and integrity, a man of fewer words than some but he would speak his mind and tell you the truth. He would stand and fight for what he believed in. And as those that knew him would attest, there were times he would just stand and fight.
Randy is survived by four brothers, Rollie Hanson, Milwaukee, Jay Hanson, Portage, James Hanson, Stoughton, and Vance Hanson, Edgewood, N.M.; and one sister, Vanyce Walker, Monona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Marena Hanson of Portage. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be a Memorial gathering on Feb. 9, 2019, at the KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME, located at 9000 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a luncheon for all guests at Alioto's, 3051 N. Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, following the gathering.