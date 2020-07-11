Hanson, Pearl Mae (Packel)

Pearl was born on May 7, 1924, to Alfred W. and Hulda (Volbrecht) Packel. She married Donald M. Hanson on April 15, 1944. She worked at Ray O' Vac where she met Donald; he played ball for Ray O' Vac at Breeze Stevens. She worked at Grants as well as Oscar Mayer. She was a member of the Oscarettes, where she met so many great forever friends. Pearl loved to go bowling with her husband Donald and they participated in several bowling tournaments. She enjoyed playing cards such as euchre, skip-bo, and 500 kings corners. She loved all the Wisconsin sports teams such as the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. They were season ticket holders for many years. Above all she LOVED her family. She also loved to cook, travel, and play cards with her family. Her family will miss her famous potato salad, creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, and Jello.