MADISON - Michael J. Hanson, 78, of Madison passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2019. A Celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Dr., Madison. Memorials may be made in Michael's name to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, N.Y. 10128-6804, or the Freedom From Religion Foundation, PO Box 750, Madison, WI 53701. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

