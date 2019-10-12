MADISON - Michael J. Hanson, 78, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2019. A Celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Dr., Madison from 3 - 6 p.m. Memorials may be made in Michael's name to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804, or the Freedom From Religion Foundation, PO Box 750 · Madison, WI 53701. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434