Hanson, Marjory Marsden

MADISON - Marjory (Marge) M. Hanson, age 97, died on Dec. 24, 2019, in Madison. Marge was born on July 18, 1922, on the Albion Prairie where her great-great-grandparents, Samuel and Ann Marsden and ten of their children, from England, were among the first settlers in 1844, and her Scottish grandfather was the prominent longtime Edgerton-area physician, Dr. W.W. Morrison. She moved to Madison at age eight. She graduated from West High School and attended the University of Wisconsin for two years. Marge married James H. Hanson on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1942. As their two boys entered school, Marge returned to working, first at Wisconsin Mutual Insurance and later at WPS in subscriber services for 20 years. She found enjoyment and satisfaction in helping people navigate their way through the complexities of medical insurance. Marge made lifelong friends at both companies and through her longtime membership in two bridge clubs. Marge and Jim enjoyed travel that she continued throughout the world after Jim’s death in 1997. Living a very active life and to her credit, she was the last surviving member of her generation of siblings and in-laws. Marge was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and lived her final years receiving wonderful care at Attic Angel Community.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Roy H. and Ethel Boyd (Morrison) Marsden; and her brother, Robert L. Marsden of Madison. Marge is survived by her two sons, Laird (Linda) Hanson of Lakeville, Minn., and Gregg (Dee Dee) Hanson of Palmer, Alaska; a grandson, Pierce (Lonetta) Hanson of Lakeville, Minn.; and their son, Marge’s great-grandson, Logan; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Marge’s family wish to extend a special thank you to friends and caregivers who have been so supportive. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
