Hanson, Marjory Marsden

MADISON - Marjory (Marge) M. Hanson, age 97, died on Dec. 24, 2019, in Madison. Marge was born on July 18, 1922, on the Albion Prairie where her great-great-grandparents, Samuel and Ann Marsden and ten of their children, from England, were among the first settlers in 1844, and her Scottish grandfather was the prominent longtime Edgerton-area physician, Dr. W.W. Morrison. She moved to Madison at age eight. She graduated from West High School and attended the University of Wisconsin for two years. Marge married James H. Hanson on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1942. As their two boys entered school, Marge returned to working, first at Wisconsin Mutual Insurance and later at WPS in subscriber services for 20 years. She found enjoyment and satisfaction in helping people navigate their way through the complexities of medical insurance. Marge made lifelong friends at both companies and through her longtime membership in two bridge clubs. Marge and Jim enjoyed travel that she continued throughout the world after Jim’s death in 1997. Living a very active life and to her credit, she was the last surviving member of her generation of siblings and in-laws. Marge was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and lived her final years receiving wonderful care at Attic Angel Community.