Hanson, Margaret Rose

BLANCHARDVILLE - Margaret Rose Hanson, age 78 formerly of Blanchardville died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Sienna Crest in Mineral Point after a short battle with breast cancer.
A visitation for Margaret with the wearing of masks if you are able will be held on Saturday afternoon, August 8, 2020 from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A private funeral service will follow which will be livestreamed on the Saether Funeral Service Facebook page. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family.
Online and recorded video memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.
