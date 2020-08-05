Hanson, Margaret Rose

A visitation for Margaret with the wearing of masks if you are able will be held on Saturday afternoon, August 8, 2020 from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A private funeral service will follow which will be livestreamed on the Saether Funeral Service Facebook page. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family.