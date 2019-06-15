MADISON—Keith G. Hanson, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare. A funeral service will be held at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, June 23, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
