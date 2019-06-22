Hanson, Keith G.

MADISON - Keith G. Hanson, age 64, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He graduated from East High School and was a lifelong east side Madison resident.
Keith was an avid collector of art, antiques and stamps. His knowledge was vast. He also could play trivia with the best of them. Ask Keith a question about anything and he would know the answer. He valued his heritage and did a lot of research on the family. He had wonderful neighbors and some really good friends. There was even a stray cat named Kitty that adopted Keith and would follow him around; Kitty could see Keith coming from a block away and would quickly run to him so he could follow him home.
Keith was a member of the Madison Curling Club and curled for many years until he came down with Crohn’s disease, which he had for most of his adult life, which made it hard on him.
Keith is survived by his brothers, David Hanson, Gary Hanson and Art Hill; and sister, Genne Bankers. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Hanson; and mother, Geraldine Hanson.
A funeral service will be held at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5270 Portage Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
The family would like to thank Keith’s special friend, John Linden. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.