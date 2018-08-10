VERONA—John Leonard Hanson, age 89, passed away Aug. 7, 2018. He was born March 25, 1929. in Albert Lea, Minn., the son of Raynard and Rose (Whalen) Hanson. He served in the U.S. Navy as an electricians mate on the USS Iowa during the Korean War. He also served in the U.S. Merchant Marines.
He worked for IBM, ran his own business, and lastly for St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, as a master electrician in the power plant for 35+ years. John was an avid bowler throughout his adult life and at one point was state champion in Madison. He loved fishing, golf, biking, travel and books, especially mysteries. John also loved to play cards and when he could no longer golf he played cards weekly with his children.
He is survived by his children, and in laws, Peter and Debra, Mark and Vicki, Lynn and Ron Latko, Barb and Paul Wilson, Eric, Kim, Joanne Saunders, Susan Lawrenz, Warren and Jill, Cheryl and Jay Davis; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Doris J. Hanson. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Paul Lawrenz; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Derek Hanson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 11 a.m., at ST. CHRISTOPHER CATHOLIC PARISH (St. Andrews Church), 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Father John Sasse presiding. Burial will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery in Verona, with military honors, and a luncheon will follow the graveside service. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Very special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Four Winds Lodge for their care. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.