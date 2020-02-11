Hanson, James Thomas "Jim"

JANESVILLE/STOUGHTON - James Thomas "Jim" Hanson, age 79, of Stoughton passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born on March 17, 1940, in Madison, the son of Thomas Leonard and Charlotte (Skolas) Hanson. Jim graduated from Monona Grove High School, in 1958 and attended Luther College in Iowa. He married Margaret McFarland on June 6, 1959. Margaret passed away on Oct. 9, 1997. On July 11, 2000, Jim married Linda Pratt Abb.

Jim worked for 43 years at Uniroyal Engineered Products in Stoughton, retiring in 2002. He was a huge sports fan and was loyal to the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jim bowled for many years in the Yahara Bowling League at Viking Lanes in Stoughton and participated in a dart ball league. He was also a life-long golfer and belonged to the Edgerton Towne Country Club and Evansville Golf Course. In 2016, Jim was thrilled when he made his first hole-in-one on the 17th hole in Edgerton! He loved traditional country music and was an astute card player. Best of all, Jim enjoyed gatherings of family and friends.