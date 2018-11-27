STOUGHTON—James O. “Red” Hanson, age 87, passed away on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Stoughton on Aug. 19, 1931, the son of Olaf and Marie (Severson) Hanson. He was a 1949 graduate of Stoughton High School, and served two years in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1951 to 1953. On May 1, 1954, he married Virginia (Ginny) Olson and had 64 years together. He then worked as a salesman for Chambers and Owen, a wholesale distributor for 50 years. Jim liked to do woodcrafts, play cards, and golf. He liked to watch NASCAR racing, badgers football and basketball, and the Packers.
Jim and Ginny had five children, Garry (Mary Beth) Hanson of Stoughton, Lynn (Bob) Hanson-Mcallister of Madison, Steve (Beth) Hanson of Stoughton, Scott Hanson of Stoughton, and David (Kris) Hanson of Stoughton. Jim had five grandchildren, Tylor (Chelsea) Hanson, Corey (Isabella) Hanson, Max McAllister, Rob Heibel, and Dan (Meredith) Heibel; along with a special nephew, Dale (Diane) Hanson. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Marie Hanson; his in-laws, Alvin and Marie Olson (Neubauer); Roy “Pappy” Neubauer; his brothers, Obert and Palmer Hanson; his sister, Dorothy Zehr; his brothers-in-law, Alvin, Richard, and Gary Olson and Gene Dehler; his sisters-in-law, Shirley Dehler and Kathleen Hanson; and his nephew, Henry Hanson. Jim is survived by Rick and Ruth Sarbacker of Arkdale, Wis.; Frank and Barbara Stanhagen of Fredrickburg, Va.; Terry and Barbara Olson of Madison; and nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 West Prospect St., Stoughton, with the Rev Richard Halom officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to the STOUGHTON AMERICAN LEGION for a luncheon following the burial. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society or to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. The family would like to thank the staff at Skaalen, Agrace Hospice, doctors, and all the people who came to visit Jim. Please share your memories of Jim at www.CressFuneralService.com.
We Love you Dad, and we will miss you!
