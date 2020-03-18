Hanson, James Norman

BARABOO—James “Jim” N. Hanson, age 82, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Clare Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born on Nov. 27, 1937 in Fertile, Minn. the son of Norman and Myrtle (Westad) Hanson. He was delivered by his father and grandmother in their log home.
Jim was known for his warm smile and ability to strike up a conversation with people of all ages. He began his professional life as an educator, later becoming a salesman for Cenex. Soon after moving to Baraboo with his family, Jim worked for Sauk County in Land Conservation and later with Planning and Zoning. Even though Jim was a dedicated professional, his family was the most important to him.
Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jane; eight children, Mike (Fawn) Barman, Brenda (Craig) Frank, Karen Hanson Hertel, Gary Hanson, Barb (Scott) Baker, Todd (Brenda) Barman, Kelly (Robert) Bostedt, Anita (Vito) LoCricchio; 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his brother, Ron (Rachel) Hanson; and two sisters, Janice (Jim) Fuglseth and Sue (Bill) Anderson.
In addition to his parents, Norman and Myrtle, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Mark Barman; grandson, Kristopher Hertel; and great-grandson, Grayson Thiry; two sisters, Arlene and Hartman, Myrna and Marlin.
Jim would say with pride, “Mary Jane and I have three and a half-dozen children!” (nine total). He was a true Norwegian…… fond of lutefisk and lefsa and sayings such as Jeg Elsker Deg (I Love You). He loved the outdoors and creating special memories with his family. He especially loved his wife, Mary Jane, who was his loving partner, supporter and soulmate.
A warm thank you goes out to Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek and the hospital nurses at St. Clare Hospital and to Hospice House in Baraboo for their compassionate and excellent care.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Burial will take place in Highland Memory Garden in Cottage Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.