NELSON / LODI / BARABOO—Howard H. Hanson Sr. passed away Saturday Sept 22, 2018. He was born on Nov. 12, 1927, in Baraboo, Wis. Howard was the son of Harry and Ruth (Hart) Hanson.
It was love at first sight for Howard when he met Lorna Meyer from Sauk City, and they were married Sept. 2, 1950.
Howard was an electrician and joined the IBEW Local 159 out of Madison, Wis. He was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. Howard realized gun accidents were preventable, so in addition to his day job he started teaching Hunter Safety in his early 20s, before Wisconsin offered or required gun owners to take such classes. Howard was also very active in Boy Scouts of America for many years and loved helping boys become responsible young men. Along with helping with the scouts’ pancake breakfast(s), paper pickups, and Christmas tree fund raisers for their outings, he also helped the scouts build concrete fireplaces on Gibraltar Rock near Lodi, Wis. Howard was also a past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Lodi and remained an active Mason all his life. When Howard resided in Lodi, he also started a Mr. Fixit shop, where he could repair just about anything people would bring him. He lived in the Lodi area under Gibraltar Rock from 1953 to 1995. He then moved to Nelson, Wis., where he built a beautiful home and lived there until he moved into Oak Park in Baraboo in June of 2018, and then to St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, where he passed away.
The family would like to thank the many family and friends Howard has in Nelson, Lodi, and Baraboo Wis. You know who you are, and you meant so much to Howard!
Howard is survived by his sister, Marian (Bill Schreiber); his three children, Howard “Howie” (Kristine) Hanson Jr., Mazomanie, John (Diane) Hanson, Madison, and Jan (Mike) Muskat, Cross Plains; Richard Hanson (an adopted son); four grandchildren; as well as many friends and relatives. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Lorna; his brother, Jim (Betty) Hanson of Iowa; and his sister, Margaret (Clarence “Bud”) Smith of Baraboo.
Respecting Howard’s wishes, a Masonic funeral will be held at 114 1st St., Lodi, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. A lunch will follow the ceremony at 12 noon. Memorials may be named in Howard’s name to the Lodi Masonic Lodge.