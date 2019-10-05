BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. - Herbert T. Hanson, 84 (born Oct. 11, 1934), passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Joanne’s Home Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla. Herb was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and he leaves behind his wife, Sue Steger-Krukonis-Hanson; his daughters, Diane (Bill) Brue of Stoughton, Wis., Colleen (Chris) Benson of Austin, Texas, Sandra Hanson of Stoughton Wis., Ann Hanson of Madison, Wis., and his son-in-law, Kevin Domack, Waukesha, Wis. He taught his children to be independent, kind and caring, and encouraged them to get involved in their communities. He enjoyed attending the activities of his grandchildren, Symone, Ciara, James, Laura, Natalie, Melissa, and Aaron; and great-grandchildren, Kohen, Julian and Kellen. Herb embraced Sue’s family, Jay (Tina), Nicole (Mike); and grandchildren, Chaz, Anna, Ruby and Nate. Herb was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa; both parents; and his sister, Geraldine Toohey. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his sister, Colleen Heaslip of Shelbourne, Vt. In his early years, he played basketball, baseball and football for Madison East High School, and later at Madison Business College, where he graduated in 1956. He was a lifelong fan of University of Wisconsin Badger basketball and football. Herb served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for nine years and, while in the National Guard, began selling insurance part-time, then went into the business full-time in 1959. In 1971, he left the insurance business and became a financial planner with Financial Service Corporation. In 1976, he became the first certified financial planner in Madison, Wis. Herb co-founded Financial Planning Services in Madison, Wis., where he eventually became the sole owner and built the small company into a well-respected Madison planning firm. Herb was a weekly volunteer at Hospice for 12 years. After selling his business and retiring, he lived most of the past 20 years at his home in Bonita Springs, Fla.
There will be a Catholic Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton 53562, on Oct. 17, 2019. A luncheon reception will follow at Nau-Ti-Gal, 5360 Westport Rd., Madison 53704. The Nau-Ti-Gal was originally Hanson Tavern, where Herb lived as a young boy.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests a Mass be said in Herb’s memory, or donations be made in his name to your local chapter of the YMCA or Wounded Warriors Project.
