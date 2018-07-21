SARASOTA, Fla.—Donald V. Hanson of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Madison, Wis., died unexpectedly on July 15, 2018. Don, aka “The King of Norway,” was born on July 12, 1928, in Stoughton, Wis. to Harry and Mena Hanson. He graduated from Stoughton High School, served in the U.S. Navy for two years and then graduated from the University of Wisconsin with an accounting degree.
In 1960, he met and married his wife of 51 years, Karen Moe. Together they raised three children, Steve, Scott and Tami. Don was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend. He was the youngest of 10 children and the last survivor. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. His famous line was “Did you hear the one about Ole and Lena?” Don was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. In honor of the Norwegian heritage he was so proud of, Mange tusen takk, which means many thousand thanks in Norwegian. Thanks for the memories…see you around the neighborhood.
Don is survived by his son, Steve of Cross Plains, Wis.; his daughter, Tami of Sarasota, Fla.; his grandsons, Alex, Chase and Spencer Munroe; as well as many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; son, Scott; and son-in-law, Jeff Munroe.
A memorial service to celebrate Don’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, Wis. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Lunch and fellowship will follow at the VFW, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton, Wis. Interment will be private in Madison, Wis.
