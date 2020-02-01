Hanson, Diane E.

MADISON — Diane E. Hanson, age 82, completed her earthly journey peacefully at home on Jan. 28, 2020.
Diane was born on May 7, 1937, in Reedsburg, Wis. to Edward and Edith (Holtz) Davis. She graduated from Webb High School in 1955. She received a Bachelor’s degree, in home economics education, from UW-Stout in 1959 and a Master’s degree, in child development, from the University of Arizona in 1960. She went to Michigan State University in 1960 to be the supervising teacher in the campus laboratory pre-school and an instructor in child development. At MSU, Diane met her future husband, Ernest Hanson, who was a doctoral student in accounting and business. They were married on Sept. 9, 1961 and moved to Madison in 1965 where their son, Keith, was born that fall.
Diane was an active and vigorous participant in life. She pursued her interests with passion and commitment. Those interests included, at various stages of her adult life, tennis, running, cycling, hiking, collecting French perfume bottles from the 1940s and 1950s, crafting with felt, attending live theater with her husband, and taking exercise classes, first at the YMCA and later at UW Health Sports Medicine Fitness Center. For twenty-seven years, she was a self- employed seamstress and drapery maker. Three lifelong passions were reading, cooking, and gardening. She was a voracious reader, often reading two or three books concurrently. She delighted friends and family with exquisite meals. They loved her special caramel candies. Gardening permitted Diane to be close with nature, which restored and fed her soul. She loved to design (and re-design) her home’s landscape.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and a beloved brother, Dr. David Lee Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest; son, Keith of Reno, Nevada; a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Colin Webster of Marshfield, Wis./The Villages, Florida; and a sister-in-law and love, Barbara Davis of Lima, Ohio.
Per Diane’s wishes, there will be no visitation nor funeral service. Memories and condolences may be left at www.informedchoicefunerals.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Baraboo Range Preservation Association, P.O. Box 205, Baraboo, WI 53913.
