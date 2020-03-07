Hanson, Craig W.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MOUNT HOREB - Craig W. Hanson, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. A celebration of Craig’s life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, March 29, 2020 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.