Hanson, Craig W.

MOUNT HOREB/MIDDLETON - Craig W. Hanson, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, after a long courageous battle with COPD and a third bout of cancer. Craig’s deep love for his family helped him survive cancer two times over the last 23 years and for that he was deeply grateful and spent as much time as he could with his wife, four children and six grandchildren, that were his greatest joy.

Born March 15, 1942, Craig grew up in the Madison area and graduated from West High School, 1960, and UW Madison in 1967, with a B.S. in Economics. In 1972, Craig started his own business, Hanson Accounting, providing a customized service to a client base that stayed with him for over 45 years. Craig deeply valued the friendships he built over the decades with many of his clients, never fully retiring, he loved his work.