Hanson, Clara

BLANCHARDVILLE - Clara Hanson, age 94 of the Stonefield apartments in Dodgeville, formerly of Blanchardville, died April 16, 2020. She was married on May 2, 1946, to Robert Hanson, and is survived by their three daughters, Mary (Douglas) Cullen of Medford, Patricia (Steve) Schneider of Muscoda, and Nancy (Albert) Bilsie of Mount Horeb; and many other relatives and friends.