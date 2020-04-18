Hanson, Clara

BLANCHARDVILLE - Clara Hanson, age 94 of the Stonefield apartments in Dodgeville, formerly of Blanchardville, died April 16, 2020. She was married on May 2, 1946, to Robert Hanson, and is survived by their three daughters, Mary (Douglas) Cullen of Medford, Patricia (Steve) Schneider of Muscoda, and Nancy (Albert) Bilsie of Mount Horeb; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be private with a public memorial visitation and service held later. Burial will be in the Old York Cemetery in rural Blanchardville.
Saether Funeral Service
To plant a tree in memory of Clara Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.