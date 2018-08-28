MADISON—Bruce “Terry” Hanson, age 74, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at home. He was born on Sept. 17, 1943, in Madison, the son of Henry and Irene (Becker) Hanson. Bruce graduated from Madison East High School and then from MATC with a degree in Electrical Technology. He married Fay E. Merryfield, on Aug. 2, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.
Bruce served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He worked as an electronic technician for Ohmeda, retiring in 2005. Bruce enjoyed playing Euchre, working on cars, and always helping others in need.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Fay; son, Terry (LeeAnn) Hanson; daughters, Julie (Jonathan) Grutzner and Lanell (William) Becker; five grandchildren; brothers, Richard, David (Scharon); and sister, Diane Dugan. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Skylar Grutzner; sisters, Gloria Miller and Judy Seim; and brother, Craig.
Funeral services will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, with the Rev. Katya Ouchakaf presiding. Military Rites will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
