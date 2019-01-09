LODI / HARMONY GROVE -Arthur C. Hanson, age 88 of Poynette, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. He was born on Nov. 21, 1930, in Albert Lea, Minn., the son of Arthur Rudolph and Cora Henrietta (Hansen) Hanson.
Arthur worked in the family restaurant business most of his life and met his "forever love," Darline Rye at a dance.
Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia (Brad) Martens; his sister, Corrine; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Darline; his two sons, Dana Paul Hanson and Arthur Stephen Hanson; and his brother, Rodger.
Funeral services will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, with the Rev. Ryan Rouse presiding. Burial will be held at County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.