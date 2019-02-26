Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Susan "Suzy" Hansen, age 78, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at UW Hospital, with her husband by her side. She was born on Oct. 8, 1940, in Hollandale, to parents, Ambrose and Miriam (McQuaid) Morgan. Suzy married Alfred "Fritz" Hansen on June 21, 1969.

She worked as a sales agent for the airlines for 43 years. She thoroughly loved her local waters, including the Yahara River and Lake Mendota and she enjoyed boating on the Madison chain of lakes.

Suzy is survived by her loving husband, Fritz Hansen; sisters-in-law, Sandy Hansen and Jomarie Morgan; niece, Marisa; and nephew, Sean.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, with Monsignor James Gunn presiding. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. To view and sign this guest book, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

