MADISON - Norman Elmer Hansen, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Four Winds Manor, Verona. He was born on Feb. 26, 1929, in Madison, the son of Jens P. and Alice Lydia (Freidig) Hansen. He grew up in the Lincoln School neighborhood and graduated from Central High School in 1947. He served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952 after which he went to the University of Wisconsin, where he went out for fencing and earned a W-letter, and graduated with a degree in Geography in 1957.
In the fall of 1957, he married Fay A. Wisniewski in a garden wedding at the home of her parents in Orchard Ridge. He then became a real estate agent for the State of Wisconsin Highway Department, retiring in May of 1990. Together they built their home and horse stable, Parkhaven, where they raised American Saddlebred horses for many years. He was a member of the American Saddlebred Association and the American Horse Show Association.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Fay; his daughters, Tami and Torri; grandchildren; and sisters, Welma, Eileen and Annette. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd; and his brother, Roy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK MAUSOLEUM, 401 Femrite Drive, Eulogy by Richard Radtke, friend and neighbor. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service.